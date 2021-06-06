COVID-19: Telangana logs 1,436 new cases, 14 deaths

Hyderabad: As many as 1,436 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 27,016 in Telangana, informed the state health department on Sunday.

The state recorded 14 COVID-related new deaths and 3,614 fresh recoveries.

According to the State Health Department at 5.30 pm June 6, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state currently stands at 5,91,170 including 5,60,776 discharges and 3,378 deaths.

The recovery rate of the state is at 94.85 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 0.57 per cent.

79.9 per cent of the cases in the state are asymptomatic while 20.1 per cent are symptomatic, the health department.

A total of 97,751 samples were tested for coronavirus on Sunday taking the total number of samples tested to 1,58,61,242.

India reported 1,14,460 new COVID-19 cases, 1,89,232 discharges, and 2,677 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.