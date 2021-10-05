COVID-19: Telangana logs 218 new cases, one death

Hyderabad: Telangana on Tuesday reported 218 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,66,971, while the toll rose to 3,924 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 69, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (15) and Karimnagar and Nalgonda (14 each) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 248 people recuperating from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number to 6,58,657, leaving 4,390 active cases, it said.

It said 46,578 samples were tested on Tuesday and the total number of samples tested till date was 2,65,89,959.

The samples tested per million population was 7,14,399.

The Case Fatality Rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.75 per cent, while it was 97.90 per cent in the country.