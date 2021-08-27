COVID-19: Telangana logs 339 new cases, two deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday recorded 339 new coronavirus cases, pushing the total caseload to 6,56,794, while the toll rose to 3,867 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 91, followed by Karimnagar 31 and Khammam 28, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Friday.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases today with 417 people recuperating from the infection. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,46,761.

The number of active cases was 6,166, the bulletin said.

It said 80,568 samples were tested on Friday and the total number of samples tested till date was 2.43 crore.

The samples tested per million population was 6,54,143.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.47 per cent, while it was 97.54 per cent in the country.