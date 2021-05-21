COVID-19: Telangana logs 3,464 new cases, 25 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana logged 3,464 Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths during 24-hour period ending 5.30 p.m. on Friday.

The drop in cases from 3,660 the previous day is apparently due to low number of tests conducted on Friday. Authorities tested 65,997 samples compared to 69,252 conducted on Thursday.

The fresh cases pushed the state’s cumulative tally of cases to 5,47,727, while the death toll has mounted to 3,085.

The case fatality rate stands at 0.56 per cent which is lower than the national average of 1.1 per cent.

The state continues to see more recoveries than new cases. A total of 4,801 people recovered during the 24-hour period.

According to the daily bulletin issued by the Health Department, the state’s cumulative number of recoveries rose to 5,00,247.

The recovery rate improved further to 91.33 per cent. This is higher than the national average of 87.2 per cent.

The number of active cases dropped to 44,395 from 45,757 the previous day.

The authorities conducted 69,252 tests during the 24-hour period. With this, the state has so far tested 1,44,02,251 samples. Samples tested per million population stand at 3,86,949.

The daily count in Greater Hyderabad dropped to 534. Only three other districts reported more than 200 cases. Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri adjoining Hyderabad added 243 and 219 new cases, respectively.

Ninteen out of 33 districts saw new cases in double digits. Khammam district reported 217 cases, followed by 150 in Nalgonda, 136 in Karimnagar, 135 in Mahaboobnagar, 115 in Vikabarad, and 111 each in Nagarkurnool and Warangal Urban.