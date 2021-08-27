COVID-19: Telangana logs 357 new cases, one death

Hyderabad: Telangana on Thursday registered 357 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,56,455, while the toll rose to 3,865 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 96, followed by Karimnagar 33 and Medchal-Malkajgiri 23 districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Thursday.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases today with 405 people recuperating from the viral infection. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,46,344.

The number of active cases stood at 6,246, the bulletin said.

It also said 81,193 samples were tested on Thursday and the total number of samples tested till date was 2.42 crore.

The samples tested per million population was 6,51,978.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.45 per cent, while it was 97.60 per cent in the country.