COVID-19: Telangana logs 449 cases, 2 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana on Sunday reported 449 coronavirus cases taking the tally to over 6.49 lakh while the toll stood at 3825 with two more casualties.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation accounted for the highest number of cases with 73 followed by Karimnagar-52 district, a state government bulletin said.

The number of active cases was8406.

While 623people were cured in the state in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries are at 6,37,175.

Over 79,000 samples were tested on Sunday.

Cumulatively, over 2.28 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population were over 6.13 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 percent, while it was 1.3 percent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.11 percent.

It was 97.36 percent in the country.

The state government, in a separate release, said as on August 7 over 1.15 crore people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while nearly 39 lakh got their second jab.