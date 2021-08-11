COVID-19: Telangana logs 482 new cases, 2 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana on Wednesday reported 482 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over 6.50 lakh while the death toll stood at 3,833 with two more deaths.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation accounted for the highest number of cases with 82 followed by Karimnagar-61, a state government bulletin said.

Active cases stood at 8,137.

The total number of cases was at 6,50,835 and recoveries at 6,38,865 with 455 people being cured.

Over 88,000 samples were tested on Wednesday and cumulatively, over 2.30 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population were over 6.20 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.58 per cent and 98.16 per cent, respectively. The state government, in a separate release said as of August 10 over 1.17 crore people received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over 40 lakh got their second jab too.