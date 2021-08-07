COVID-19: Telangana logs 569 fresh cases, 4 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana on Saturday reported 569 new COVID-19cases, taking the tally to over 6.48 lakh, while the death toll rose to 3,823 with two more deaths.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation accounted for the highest number of cases with 82 followed by Karimnagar-64, a state government bulletin said.

The number of activecaseswas8,582.

The total number of cases stood at6,48,957, while with657people being cured, the total recoveries mounted to6,36,552.

Over 1.05 lakh samples were tested today.

Cumulatively, over 2.27 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population were over 6.11 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.58 percent and 98.08 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed officials to expedite the process of filling all existing vacancies, installing oxygen generation plants, constructing of additional floors, and increasing pediatric oxygen and ICU beds in all teaching and district hospitals.