COVID-19: Telangana logs 577 new cases, 2 deaths

Published: 6th August 2021
Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday reported 577 new COVID-19cases, taking the tally to over 6.48 lakh, while the death toll stood at 3,819 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation accounted for the highest number of cases with 79 followed by Karimnagar-66, a state government bulletin said.

Active cases were at 8674.

The total number of cases stood at 6,48,388, while with 645people being cured, the total recoveries rose to 6,35,895.

Over 1.11 lakh samples were tested today and cumulatively, over 2.26 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population were over 6.08 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.58 percent and 98.07 percent, respectively.

