COVID-19: Telangana logs 621 new cases, two deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana on Saturday recorded 621 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,44,951, while the toll rose to 3,802 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 80, followed by Karimnagar (67) and Warangal Urban (54) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases on Saturday with 691 people recuperating from the infectious disease, taking the total so far to 6,32,080.

The number of active cases was 9,069, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,13,012 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 2,20,06,215.

The samples tested per million population was 5,91,247.

The Case Fatality Rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98 per cent, while it was 97.34 per cent in the country.

Meanwhile, Director of PublicHealth G Srinivasa Rao said that the COVID-19 situation in the state is under control.

“Two Delta Plus cases reported in the state in May this year have since recovered,” he said.

Observing that the second wave of COVID-19 has not fully subsided, Rao said it is the responsibility of all to ensure that a third wave does not start.

There have been instances of some people who tested positive being found outside without staying in isolation, he said.

Rao said the administration is gearing up for a possible third wave and added that arrangements are also being made for treating children in district hospitals.

He said 1.12 crore people have been administered one dose of vaccine so far and two doses for 33.79 lakh people.

“Thirty per cent of those who have taken the first dose have been given the second dose,” he said.