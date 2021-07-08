COVID-19: Telangana logs 731 cases, 4 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana on Thursday recorded 731 fresh coronavirus cases taking the tally to over 6.29 lakh while the toll stood at 3714 with four casualties.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the highest number of cases with 80 followed by Khammam 64 and Nalgonda 56 districts, a state government bulletin said.

The number of active cases was11,206.

The total number of cases in the state stood at 6,29,785, while with993people being cured, the total recoveries are 6,14,865.

Over 1.02 lakh samples were tested on Thursday.

Cumulatively, over 1.94 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population were over 5.23 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.63 per cent.

It was 97.14 per cent in the country.