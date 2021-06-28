COVID-19: Telangana logs 993 fresh cases, 9 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana reported less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Monday.

A total of 993 infections during the day took the tally to over 6.21 lakh while the death toll stood at 3,644 with nine casualties.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the highest number of cases with 124 followed by Nalgonda (78) and Suryapet (72) districts, a bulletin said.

The number of active cases was13,869.

The total number of cases in the State stood at6,21,606, while with1,417people being cured, the total recoveries were at6,04,093.

Over 1.12 lakh samples were tested today.

Cumulatively, over 1.84 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per 10 lakh population were over 4.95 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the State was 0.58 per cent while it was 1.3 per cent at the national-level.

The recovery rate was 97.18 per cent in the State against 96.76 per cent in the country.