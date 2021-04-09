COVID-19: Telangana-Maha border sealed in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: Amid spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, the district administration at Nizamabad has sealed off the Telangana-Maharashtra border.

Since the neighbouring state of Maharashtra is witnessing thousands of positive cases on daily basis, the district administration of Nizamabad district have decided to stop the movement of all vehicular traffic from other state.

Barricades have been errected at the Telangana-Maharashtra border and the police force has been deputed at the check post.

There is an opinion by the medical experts of state health department, that due to extreme surge of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, this has reflected on the increasing in number of cases in Telangana too.