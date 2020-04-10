COVID-19: Telangana Makes Face Masks Compulsory

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has brought into force ‘MaskOn’ policy to further contain the spread of COVID-19 virus in the state. It asked the people of the state to compulsory wear mask whenever they come out of their residences.

The special chief secretary of the medical and health department of the state. In the orders, She said that the earlier advisory of ‘masks only for sick’ was now updated to ‘MaskOn’ while stepping out of their houses, in closed spaces and while interacting with others.

She said that the update was based on learnings from the medical and scientific community. The order has asked all district collectors and district medical and health officers to give wide publicity to this policy and ensure widespread and meticulous use and practice among all sections of the society.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.