COVID-19: Telangana might face Maha like situation due to public laxity

Hyderabad: Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr. G Srinivas Rao on Wednesday warned that if the public don’t follow COVID-19 protocols, soon Telangana might soon face Maharashtra like situation.

He said that though virus is rapidly taking its pace across Telangana especially in Hyderabad for the past four weeks, there is a need for the public to maintain caution while going out of their houses.

The coming six weeks are crucial for the people of Telangana, if they still live in laxity mode, they might land in trouble since many are facing acute shortage of beds and other facilities at hospitals.

Keeping in view of the ill affects of lock down and night curfew, the Government is not at all intending to bring restrictions and curbs.

The only way to beat the virus is to wear the masks and while at home people shall opt to wear a mask compulsorily since the virus is highly contagious.