Covid-19: Telangana records 1,269 cases, 8 deaths

Hyderabad: As many as eight people died and a total of 1,269 fresh cases of Coronavirus were registered in Telangana State till 5 pm today.

With this increase, the total number of Coronavirus positive cases in the State has increased to 34,671 while death toll increased to 356.

According to the Media Bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health & Family Welfare, of 1,269 new cases, as many as 800 cases were recorded in Greater Hyderabad alone while 132 cases in Rangareddy and 94 cases in Medchal district were also registered.

On Sunday, a total of 1,563 people were discharged on getting cured. With this, the total number of discharged patients has increased to 22,482. Presently, there are 11,883 Active Cases in Telangana State.A total of 8,153 samples were tested on Sunday which took the total number of samples tested in the State to 170,324.