Covid-19: Telangana records 1,610 new cases, 9 deaths

Hyderabad: As many as nine people died and a total of 1,610 fresh cases of Coronavirus were registered in Telangana State till 8 pm on Monday, according to the Media Bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health & Family Welfare on Tuesday.

With this increase, the total number of Coronavirus positive cases in the State has increased to 57,142 while the death toll increased to 480.

Highest 531 number of cases are from Greater Hyderabad, followed by Rangareddy – 172; Warangal Urban – 152 and Medchal – 113.

A total of 803 people were discharged on getting cured on Sunday. With this, the total number of discharged patients has increased to 42,909. Presently, there are 13,753 Active Cases in Telangana State.

A total of 15,839 samples were tested on Monday which took the total number of samples tested in the State to 379,081.The Director also informed that nearly 65.6% of Covid positive patients were male while 34.4% were female. Almost 80% of Covid positive persons were aged between 21-60 years while 10.7% were aged above 60 years. Nearly 3.4% of patients were aged between 0-10 years and 5.3% were aged between 11-20 years while 10.7%. He also claimed that the percentage of deaths due to Covid-19 were 46.13% while deaths due to comorbidities were 53.87%.