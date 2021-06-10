COVID-19: Telangana records 1,798 new cases, 14 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana on Thursday recorded 1,798 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 5,98,611, while the toll rose to 3,440 with 14 more deaths,as 2,524 people recovered.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 174 followed by Khammam (165) and Nalgonda (151) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing information as of 5.30 PM today.

It said 2,524 people recovered from the infectious disease on Thursday, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 5,71,610.

The number of active cases was 23,561.

It said 1,30,430 samples were tested on Thursday and the total number of samples tested till date was 1,63,87,698.

The samples tested per million population were 4,40,292.

The case fatality and recovery rates in the state were at 0.57 per cent and 95.48 per cent, respectively.