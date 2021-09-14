COVID-19: Telangana records 315 new cases, two deaths

By PTI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 14th September 2021 8:08 am IST
Hyderabad: Telangana on Monday reported 315 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,61,866, while the death toll rose to 3,897 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 75, followed by Karimnagar (29) and Khammam (23) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

The number of recoveries marginally outnumbered fresh cases with 318 people recuperating from the infectious disease. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,52,716.

The number of active cases was 5,253, the bulletin said.

It said 70,974 samples were tested and the total number of samples tested till date was 2,55,03,276.

The samples tested per million population were 6,85,203.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.61 per cent, while it was 97.51 per cent in the country.

