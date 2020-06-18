Covid-19: Telangana records 352 fresh cases, three deaths

Hyderabad: As many as 352 fresh cases of Coronavirus were registered in Telangana State till 9 pm on Thursday while three persons died due to Covid-19. With this increase, the total number of Coronavirus positive cases in the State has increased to 6,027 while the death toll increased to 195.

According to the Media Bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health & Family Welfare, of 352 new cases, as many as 302 cases were recorded in Greater Hyderabad alone while 17 cases were registered in Ranga Reddy district and 10 cases in Medchal district.

As many 3,301 people have been discharged on getting cured and presently there are 2,531 Active Cases in the State