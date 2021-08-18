COVID-19: Telangana records 424 new cases, 2 more deaths

By PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 18th August 2021 10:07 pm IST
(Representational image)

Hyderabad: Telangana on Wednesday recorded 424 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 6,53,626.

With two more patients succumbing to the virus, the death toll rose to 3,849, a state government bulletin said.

The number of active cases stood at 6,912.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation logged the highest number of 73 cases followed by Karimnagar (46) and Ranga Reddy (27).

A total of 91,350 samples were tested today. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 2,36,57,520.

A total of 449 COVID-19 recoveries were reported, taking the total recoveries to 6,42,865.

The recovery and case fatality rates were at 98.35 per cent and 0.58 per cent, compared to the national average of 97.50 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively, the bulletin said.

