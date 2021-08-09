COVID-19: Telangana records 453 new cases, three deaths

Published: 9th August 2021
Hyderabad: Telangana on Monday recorded 453 new COVID-19 cases and three related fatalities, taking the caseload to 6,49,859 and death toll to 3,828, respectively.

Active cases stood at 8,242, a state government bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of 68 cases followed by Karimnagar (43) and Warangal Urban (36).

A total of 80,658 samples were tested on Monday.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 2,29,02,812.

A total of 614 COVID-19 recoveries were reported today, taking the total recoveries to 6,37,789.

The recovery and case fatality rates were at 98.14 percent and 0.58 percent, respectively, the bulletin said.

