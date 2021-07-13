COVID-19: Telangana records 767 new cases, 3 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana on Tuesday reported 767 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 6.33 lakh, while the death toll stood at 3,738 with three more deaths.

Khammam district accounted for the highest number of cases with 84 followed by The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)-77, a state government bulletin said.

The number of active cases was10,064.

The total number of cases in the state stood at 6,33,146, while with848people being cured, the total recoveries are at6,19,344.

Over 1.18 lakh samples were tested on Tuesday and cumulatively, over 1.99 crore samples have been tested.

Samples tested per million population were over 5.36 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.59 per cent and 97.82 per cent, respectively.