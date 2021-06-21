COVID-19: Telangana reports 1,197 new cases, nine deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana on Monday added 1,197 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,14,399, while the death toll rose to 3,576 with nine more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 137 followed by Nalgonda (84) and Suryapet (72) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Monday.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases on Monday with 1,707 people recovering from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 5,93,577.

The number of active cases was 17,246, the bulletin said.

It said 1,19,537 samples were tested today and the total number of samples tested till date was 1,76,45,176.

Samples tested per million population were at 4,74,077.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.58 per cent and 96.61 per cent, respectively.