COVID-19: Telangana reports 1,489 new cases, 11 deaths

By Neha|   Published: 16th June 2021 9:55 pm IST
WHO names COVID-19 variants found in India as Kappa, Delta
(Representational photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana on Wednesday recorded 1,489 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,07,925, while the death toll rose to 3,521 with 11 more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 175 followed by Nalgonda (131) and Khammam (118) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.

30 PM on Wednesday.

MS Education Academy

It said 1,436 people recovered from the infectious disease on Wednesday, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 5,84,429.

The number of active cases was 19,975, the bulletin said.

It said 1,16,252 samples were tested on Wednesday and the total number of samples tested till date was 1,70,70,886.

The samples tested per million population were 4,58,648.

The case fatality and recovery rates in the state were at 0.57 per cent and 96.13 per cent, respectively.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button