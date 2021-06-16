COVID-19: Telangana reports 1,489 new cases, 11 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana on Wednesday recorded 1,489 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,07,925, while the death toll rose to 3,521 with 11 more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 175 followed by Nalgonda (131) and Khammam (118) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.

30 PM on Wednesday.

It said 1,436 people recovered from the infectious disease on Wednesday, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 5,84,429.

The number of active cases was 19,975, the bulletin said.

It said 1,16,252 samples were tested on Wednesday and the total number of samples tested till date was 1,70,70,886.

The samples tested per million population were 4,58,648.

The case fatality and recovery rates in the state were at 0.57 per cent and 96.13 per cent, respectively.