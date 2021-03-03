COVID-19: Telangana reports 168 fresh cases

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 168 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 2,99,254, while the death toll stood at 1,635 with no fresh fatality being reported, the state government said on Wednesday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation accounted for the most number of cases with 29, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts with 15 and 13 respectively, a government bulletin said providing details as of 8 PM on March 2.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 2,95,707, while 1,912 were under treatment.

The bulletin said 40,444 samples were tested on March 2.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 88,01,651 and samples tested per million population was 2,36,476.

The recovery and fatality rates were 98.81 per cent and 0.54 per cent respectively as against 97 per cent and 1.4 per cent at the national level, it said.

Meanwhile, vaccination for senior citizens and those above 45 with co-morbidities continued in the state on Wednesday.

Telangana Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker T Padmarao received the vaccine at the state-run Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), official sources said.