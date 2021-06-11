COVID-19: Telangana reports 1,707 new cases, 16 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday reported 1,707 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,00,318, while the death toll rose to 3,456 with 16 more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 158 followed by Nalgonda (147) and Khammam (124) districts, a bulletin said, providing information as of 5.30 PM today.

The number of recovered people outnumbered the fresh cases during the day with 2,493 people recuperating from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 5,74,103.

The number of active cases was 22,759, the bulletin said.

It said 1,24,066 samples were tested and the total number of samples tested till date was 1,65,11,764.

The samples tested per 10 lakh population was 4,43,626.

The case fatality rate in the State was 0.57 per cent, while it was 1.2 per cent at the national-level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 95.63 per cent, while it was 94.88 per cent in the country.