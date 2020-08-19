COVID-19: Telangana reports 1,763 new cases, 8 more deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana continued to witness the upward trend of coronavirus cases with 1,763 fresh additions, pushing the state’s tally of positive cases to 95,700.

With eight more fatalities the toll rose to 719, a state government bulletin said on Wednesday, providing data as of 8 PM on August 18.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the COVID-19 hotspot in the state, witnessed 484 infections, cases being reported.

The GHMC was followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri-169, Rangareddy-166 and Warangal Urban with 88 cases, it said.

According to the bulletin, the case fatality rate in the state was 0.75 per cent, while it was 1.92 per cent at the national level.

The total number of people who recovered from the infectious disease so far was 73,991, while 20,990 were under treatment.

The recovery rate was 77.31 per cent in the state, while it was 73.18 per cent in the country.

The bulletin said 24,542 samples were tested on August 18. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was nearly eight lakhs.

The samples tested per million population was 21,480, it added.

The bulletin said the state government has made elaborate arrangements for treating COVID-19 patients and sufficient beds are available in state-run hospitals.

Source: PTI