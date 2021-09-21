COVID-19: Telangana reports 208 new cases, two deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana on Monday reported 208 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,63,662, while the toll rose to 3,906 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 49, followed by Warangal Urban (20) and Karimnagar and Medchal Malkajgiri (15 each) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today .

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases on Monday with 220 people recuperating from the infectious disease. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,54,765.

The number of active cases was 4,991, the bulletin said.

It said 45,274 samples were tested on Monday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,58,96,962.

The samples tested per million population was 6,95,780.

The Case Fatality Rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.65 per cent, while it was 97.69 per cent in the country.