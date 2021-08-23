COVID-19: Telangana reports 231 new cases, two deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana on Sunday recorded 231 fresh coronavirus cases and two related fatalities, taking the total positives in the state to 6,54,989 and the toll to 3,858.

The number of active cases stood at 6,384, a state government bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of cases at 66 followed by Karimnagar 22 and Ranga Reddy 19.

Out of the 33 districts, four–Kamareddy, Medak, Nagarkurnool and Vikarabad recorded zero number of cases.

A total of 46,987 samples were tested on Sunday. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 2.39 crore.

A total of 453 COVID-19 recoveries were reported on Sunday taking the total number of recoveries to 6,44,747.

The recovery rate and case fatality rate in the state was 98.43 per cent and 0.58 per cent, compared to the national average of 97.54 per cent and 1.3 per cent, the bulletin added.