COVID-19: Telangana reports 244 new cases, one death

By PTI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Updated: 22nd September 2021 7:06 am IST
Internet group DRASTIC adds more fuel to Corona lab leak theory
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Telangana on Tuesday logged 244 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,63,906, while the toll rose to 3,907 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 72, followed by Karimnagar and Nalgonda (19 each) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM, a health department bulletin said.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 296 people recuperating from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number till date to 6,55,061.

MS Education Academy

The number of active cases was 4,938, the bulletin said.

It said 50,505 samples were tested on Tuesday and the total number of samples tested till date was 2,59,47,467.

The samples tested per million population was 6,97,137.

The Case Fatality Rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.66 per cent, while it was 97.72 per cent in the country.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button