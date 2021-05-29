COVID-19: Telangana reports 2,982 new cases, 21 deaths

Hyderabad: As many as 2,982 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 36,917 in Telangana, informed the state health department on Saturday.

The state recorded 21 Covid-related new deaths and 3,837 fresh recoveries.

According to the State Health Department at 5.30 pm May 29, the total count of Covid positive cases in the state currently stands at 5,74,026 including 5,33,862 discharges and 3,247 deaths.

The recovery rate of the state is at 93 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 0.56 per cent.

79.9 per cent of the cases in the state are asymptomatic while 20.1 per cent are symptomatic, the health department.

A total of 1,00,677 samples were tested for coronavirus on Saturday taking the total number of samples tested to 1,50,27,996.

Meanwhile, India reported over 1.73 lakh daily new cases, taking the active caseload to 22,28,724, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.