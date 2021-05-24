COVID-19: Telangana reports 3,043 new cases, 21 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 3,043 COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths during the 24-hour period ending 5.30 p.m. Monday.

The fresh cases pushed the state’s cumulative tally of cases to 5,56,320. The death toll has mounted to 3,146.

The case fatality rate stands at 0.56 per cent which is lower than the national average of 1.1 per cent.

The state continues to see more recoveries than new cases. A total of 4,693 people recovered during the 24-hour period.

According to the daily bulletin issued by the health department, the state’s cumulative number of recoveries rose to 5,13,968.

The recovery rate improved further to 92.38 per cent. This is higher than the national average of 88.7 per cent.

The number of active cases dropped to 39,206.

The authorities conducted 59,709 tests during the 24-hour period. With this the state has so far tested 1,45,67,606 samples. Samples tested per million population stand at 3,91,391.

The daily count in Greater Hyderabad dropped to below 500. The state capital reported 424 new cases on Monday. No other district reported more than 200 cases. Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri adjoining Hyderabad added 165 and 185 new cases respectively.

Twenty out of 33 districts logged new cases in double digits. Khammam district reported 198 cases, followed by 162 in Karimnagar, 159 in Nalgonda and 130 in Suryapet.