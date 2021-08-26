COVID-19: Telangana reports 366 new cases, two deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana on Wednesday recorded 366 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,56,098, while the toll rose to 3,864 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 102, followed by Karimnagar (34) and Medchal-Malkajgiri and Warangal Urban (27 each) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Wednesday.

It said 345 people recovered from the infection on Wednesday, taking the cumulative number till date to 6,45,939.

Active cases stood at 6,295.

On Wednesday, 80,470 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 2,41,85,454.

The samples tested per million population was 6,49,797.

The Case Fatality Rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.45 per cent, while it was 97.64 per cent in the country.

Meanwhile, state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar visited a vaccination centre at Chandrayangutta in the city on Wednesday and enquired with officials about the pace of vaccination in the locality, an official release said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and health department have taken up a ‘special mop up drive’ to ensure that 100 per cent of eligible people are provided with their first dose of vaccination, it said.

So far, 585 residential colonies in the GHMC area have been declared as 100 per cent vaccinated, it added.