COVID-19: Telangana reports 389 new cases, one death

By PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 24th August 2021 9:16 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana on Tuesday recorded 389 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,55,732, while the toll rose to 3,862 with the death of one more person. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for most number of cases with 70, followed by Karimnagar (36) and Nalgonda (28) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Tuesday.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 420 people recuperating from the infectious disease. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,45,594, it said.

Active cases stood at 6,276.

It said 88,347 samples were tested on Tuesday, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to 2,41,04,984.

The samples tested per million population was 6,47,635.

The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.45 per cent, while it was 97.65 per cent in the country, the bulletin said.

