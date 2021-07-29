COVID-19: Telangana reports 623 new cases, three deaths

By PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 29th July 2021 8:32 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana on Thursday recorded 623 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,43,716, while the death toll rose to 3,796 with three more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 70, followed by Karimnagar (68) and Warangal Urban (67), a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

With 746 people recuperating from the infectious disease,the cumulative number of recoveries rose to 6,30,732.

Active cases stood at 9,188, the bulletin said.

It said 1,11,947 samples were tested today and the total number tested till date was 2,17,81,952.

The samples tested per million population were 5,85,221.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.58 per cent and 97.98 per cent.

