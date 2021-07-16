COVID-19: Telangana reports 715 new cases, four deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday recorded 715 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,35,320, while the death toll rose to 3,751 with four more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 76 followed by Khammam (68) and Nalgonda (54) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Friday.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases, with 784 people recuperating from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number to 6,21,541.

Active cases stood at 10,028.

It said 1,13,069 samples were tested on Friday and the total number tested till date was 2,03,23,407.

The samples tested per million population were 5,46,034.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.59 per cent and 97.83 per cent, respectively.