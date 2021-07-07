COVID-19: Telangana reports 784 new cases, five deaths

Hyderabad: The declining trend in COVID-19 infections continued in Telangana on Tuesday with 784 new cases being reported, taking the tally to 6,28,282.

The state had recorded 808 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The toll increased to 3,703 with five more fatalities on Tuesday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 89, followed by Nalgonda (71) and Peddapalli (52) districts,a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Tuesday.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases today with 1,028 people recuperating from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number to 6,13,124.

The number of active cases was 11,455, the bulletin said.

It said 1,05,186 samples were tested on Tuesday and the total number tested till date was 1,92,74,985.

The samples tested per million population was 5,17,866.

The Case Fatality Rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.

3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.58 per cent, while it was 97.14 per cent in the country.

Meanwhile, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday suggested that the state government draw up an action plan to ensure 100 per cent vaccination of tribals living in scheduled and other remote areas in a time-bound manner.

“There is an urgent need to vaccinate all the tribals well before the onset of the widely-predicted third wave of the pandemic (in the near future) in the country,” she said, according to a Raj Bhavan press release PTI SJR