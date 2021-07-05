COVID-19: Telangana reports 808 new cases, seven deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana on Monday recorded 808 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,27,498, while the toll rose to 3,698 with seven more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 82 followed by Nalgonda (62) and Khammam (59) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Monday.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases today, with 1,061 people recuperating from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 6,12,096.

The number of active cases was 11,704, the bulletin said.

It said 1,03,398 samples were tested on Monday and the total number tested till date was 1,91,69,799.

The samples tested per million population were 5,15,040.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.58 per cent and 97.54 per cent, respectively.