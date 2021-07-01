COVID-19: Telangana reports 869 new cases, eight deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana on Thursday recorded 869 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,24,379, while the toll rose to 3,669 with eight more fatalities.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases on Thursday with 1,197 people recuperating from the infectious disease, pushing the total recoveries to 6,07,658.

Active cases stood at 13,052, the bulletin said.

It said 1,05,123 samples were tested on Thursday and the total number of samples tested till date was 1,87,77,030.

The samples tested per million population were 5,04,487.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 101 followed by Nalgonda (72) and Rangareddy (65) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Thursday.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.58 per cent and 97.32 per cent, respectively.