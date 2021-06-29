COVID-19: Telangana reports 987 new cases, seven deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana on Tuesday recorded 987 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 6,22,593, while the toll rose to 3,651 with seven more deaths.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 130 followed by Khammam (102) and Nalgonda (69) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Tuesday.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases on Tuesday with 1,362 people recuperating from the disease, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 6,05,455.

The number of active cases was 13,487, the bulletin said.

It said 1,21,236 samples were tested on Tuesday and the total number of samples tested till date, 1,85,62,105.

The samples tested per million population were 4,98,713.

The case fatality and recovery rates in the state were at 0.58 percent and 97.24 percent, respectively.