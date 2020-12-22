COVID-19: Telangana slashes RT-PCR test price to Rs 500

Hyderabad: The state government on Tuesday announced that the rates for RT-PCR tests to diagnose Covid-19 will now be available at an affordable price.

Secretary to the government S. A.M Rizvi said the rates have been drastically slashed from Rs. 850 to Rs. 500.

He also informed that the charges for a sample collected at home have also been slashed from Rs. 1,200 to Rs. 750.

This is for the second time that the state government has revised the cots for RT-PCR tests. Earlier in November, the cost of RT-PCR tests was slashed from Rs. 2,200 to Rs.850 and that of tests through home visits was reduced from Rs. 2,600 to Rs.1,200.

Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Dr G Srinivasa Rao had written a letter to the government to cut the cost of RT-PCR tests due to increased availability of test kits and reduction in the cost of both RNA extraction kits and RT-PCR kits. Acting on the recommendations, the government decided to slash the rates.

All National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved private Covid-19 testing laboratories were instructed to strictly adhere to the guidelines of ICMR.

Hospitals, institutes and labs have to display the revised tariffs prominently and strictly comply with the recommendations. District Health and Medical Officers were asked to monitor closely and enforce the prices strictly and give wide publicity.