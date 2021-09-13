COVID-19: Telangana to vaccinate 3 lakh people daily, says KCR

Hyderabad: The state government is all set to undertake another special drive to vaccinate three lakh people daily to save people in Telangana from the COVID-19 pandemic. At a review meeting of the pandemic situation in the state, Health department officials also informed chief minister KCR that there is “no chance” of an increase in COVID-19 cases here.

Chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Sunday instructed senior officials of the Medical and Public Health department to take up the special drive as the production of the COVID-19 vaccine in the country has increased qualitatively.

At a review meeting on Sunday at his camp office, KCR said that there is a possibility of Telangana getting its required supply of the vaccination now. The chief minister said that though the COVID-19 pandemic is in “full control” in the state, the special vaccination drive should be taken up so that people should not suffer in the future due to the pandemic.

“The Medical and Health department officials brought to the notice of the CM that despite government and private educational institutions have opened; there is not much effect of Corona,” said a statement from KCR’s office on Sunday after the review meeting.

The Medical and Health officials informed KCR that there are 2.80 crore people above the age of 18, who are eligible for vaccination in Telangana. So far 1.42 crore people were administered the first dose of vaccination, 53 lakhs completed their second dose of vaccination, and 1.38 crore people are yet to administer the first dose of vaccination in Telangana.

Speaking åt the review meeting, KCR said, “In the special drive of vaccination of administering Covid vaccine to 3 Lakh people in a day, Gram Sarpanches, MPTCS, Ward members, Gram Secretaries, MPPs, ZPTCs, and other public representatives should actively participate, MPDOs, MPOs, DLOs, DPOs, ZP CEOs, and other staff should coordinate, extend all the support to medical and health department and make the vaccination programme a success.”

The chief minister also said that people should realize that the sooner they take the vaccination, the better, and added that reports suggest that people who were neglected their health when the COVID-19 was at its peak earlier this year have lost their lives. “People who were alert have saved their lives,” KCR opined, and urged the people in the state to visit the nearest public healthcare centres when they have minor symptoms. He also asked them to take precautions and wear masks.

The chief minister also said that the state government so far had given top priority to Irrigation and Agriculture sector and henceforth it will give priority to the Medical and other sectors. KCR instructed that special attention should be given for the construction of multi-specialty hospitals and medical colleges and complete them at the earliest.