Covid-19: Ten Districts of Telangana declared coronavirus free

Hyderabad: The number of new coronavirus cases is gradually decreasing in the state. Narayan Peth emerged as a coronavirus free district for the past one last week. The Health Department officials claimed that the ‘coronavirus situation’ is under control in the state. They said that about 50% of the state’s districts would be declared coronavirus-free in the next two weeks.

According to the officials, not a single case is reported in 5 to 10 districts of the state. Narayanpet is the first district declared as coronavirus free as not a single case has been reported for the past one week. Similarly, not a single new case reported on Saturday and Sunday in four districts of the state.

As per a report released on Monday, 10 districts are declared as ‘coronavirus free’. “The number of the new cases plummeted to 101 which would further decrease to less than 100 in the next week. 197 patients were recovered from covid with only one death reported. There are 1842 active cases in the state out of which 751 are under treatment in home isolation. 18252 tests were carried out during Saturday and Sunday and only 478 results are still awaited,” says the report.

More than 10 cases reported only in two districts – Hyderabad 24 and Ranga Reddy 10 cases. Not a single case reported in Kottagodam, Gadwal, Kama Reddy, Asifabad, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Sidipet, Suryapet, Vikharabad and Warangal Rural. Only Bhongir, Nirmal, Nalgunda, Mulugu and Medak reported one case each. The number of new cases in remaining districts is less than five.

In spite of the increased testing, fewer cases are reported which indicates that the prevalence of coronavirus cases in Telangana state has decreased.