Covid-19 test camp to come up at Delhi HC from Wednesday

New Delhi, Sep 16 : The Delhi High Court will set up a Covid-19 testing camp commencing from Wednesday for officials of the high court and law officers, who can get themselves tested via the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) method.

The camp will commence from Wednesday i.e. September 16 and will continue till October 21. The timings for the tests would be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the designated dates.

“This is to inform that a medical team deputed by the Health Department of the Govt of N.C.T. of Delhi shall conduct Rapid Antigen Diagnostic Test for Covid 2019 in High Court of Delhi on 16.09.2020 (Wednesday), 19.09.2020 (Saturday), 23.09.2020 (Wednesday), 26.09.2020 (Saturday), 30.09.2020 (Wednesday), 03.10.2020 (Saturday), 07.10.2020 (Wednesday), 09.10.2020 (Friday), 14.10.2020 (Wednesday), 17.10.2020 (Saturday) and 21.10.2020 (Wednesday) from 10.00 am to 02.00 pm,” a notification signed by Registrar General, Manoj Jain read.

The notification said that all the officers and officials of this Court, who are desirous to undergo the said test, are requested to send information in advance to the Joint Registrar (Administration) for making appropriate arrangements in order to regulate the rush.

“All such willing officers/officials are requested to report, as per the given time-slot and date, in the School Block, opposite Gate No.7 of this Court. They shall also bring their respective Identity Cards/Aadhaar Cards,” the notification said further.

The Delhi High Court is in its second phase of reopening its physical functioning. It had commenced hearing matters, through physical mode partially from September 1. Though the request to reopen the courts came in from various bar bodies, the data collated by the Delhi High Court Registry revealed that 94 per cent of the advocates preferred virtual hearings over physical hearings.

According to data collected in September, of the 2,621 requests for urgent listing of matters, 2,478 advocates/parties preferred virtual hearings to continue on the mentioning link whereas merely 143 preferred physical hearings.

And, as per data available on the e-filing link for the High Court, out of 1,516 applications filed in September, 1,438 preferred virtual hearings and only 78 physical hearings.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.