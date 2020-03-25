COVID-19: Test reports of 49 people awaited in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: The coronavirus test results of 49 people in Chhattisgarh are awaited and strict surveillance is being maintained all over the state to check the spread of the viral infection, a health official said on Wednesday.

Only one COVID-19 case has been reported in the state so far.

The 24-year-old woman, who tested positive for the deadly virus on March 18, is recovering well while undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raipur, the official said.

The government has strengthened the surveillance and control measures against the virus, he said.

“Out of 183 samples in Chhattisgarh examined till Monday, only one was found positive,” he said.

Source: PTI

