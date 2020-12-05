COVID-19 testing in Delhi

MansoorPublished: 5th December 2020 9:13 pm IST
New Delhi: A health worker, wearing protective gear, collects swab sample of people at Vijay Ghat slum area for COVID-19 testing, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: A health worker, wearing protective gear, uses an oximeter to measure blood oxygen level during a COVID-19 testing camp at Vijay Ghat slum area, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: A health worker, wearing protective gear, conducts thermal screening of children during a COVID-19 testing health camp at Vijay Ghat slum area, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: A health worker, wearing protective gear, collects swab sample from residents of Vijay Ghat slum area during a COVID-19 testing camp, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

