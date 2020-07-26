COVID-19 tests per million lowest in Bihar: Tejashwi

Patna: Bihar has conducted the lowest COVID-19 tests per million and has the highest positivity rate in the country, said Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav said COVID-19 testing per 10 lakh people in Bihar is the lowest in the country.

“In a densely populated state like Bihar, only 0.35 per cent of people have been tested so far. Only 3,508 people are being tested per 10 lakh, which is the lowest in the country. An average of 3,158 tests have been conducted daily in 140 days. Except for Antigen Tests for the last two weeks, there are hardly 3,000 tests in a day,” Yadav said in a tweet (translated from Hindi).

The Union Health Ministry had on Saturday said Tests Per Million (TPM) in the country stand at 11,485.

In a subsequent tweet, the Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said that the COVID-19 positivity rate in Bihar is the highest in the country.

“The positivity rate of Bihar in July is 12.54 per cent, which is the highest in the country. In the month of July, 159 people died in 25 days. That means six people are dying every day. Those who are dying without testing and treatment are not counted. The government should be serious now,” Yadav tweeted.

Union Health Ministry had on Saturday said that the mortality due to COVID-19 stands at 2.35 per cent.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 36,604 COVID-19 cases in Bihar including 12,317 active cases, 24053 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 234 deaths.

Source: ANI