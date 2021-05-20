COVID-19: Three held for black marketing anti black fungal drugs

Hyderabad: The task force police have apprehended three persons for allegedly indulging in black marketing of anti viral injections used for the treatment of black fungus.

As the Covid-19 pandemic situation the demand for the “Amphotericin B injection” has increased. It is normally does not cost more than Rs. 305/ depending on manufacture but the accused persons Falaram Kashaiah and his associate Sugali Vinod Kumar Naik illegally procured the Amphotericin B injections in low price in order to sell the same to needy customers on high price through medical agent.

They came into contact with Mohd Khaja Nizam (MNR Pharmacy) and used their credentials to target gullible people who are in need of Amphotericin B injection for their family members for the treatment of Black fungal treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The accused persons have set a deal with a customer for selling the same on high price for Rs. 50,000/- each vial and trying to deliver the same, however the task force police laid a trap and arrested the accused and recovered injections from their possession.