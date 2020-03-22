COVID-19: TMC MPs not to attend Parliament till April 3

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MPs have decided not to attend the ongoing budget session of Parliament till April 3 in wake of surging cases of coronavirus in the country.

The move comes after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee instructed party MPs to be in their respective constituency and create awareness among people regarding the pandemic.

An email has also been sent to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding the TMCs decision. While a hard copy of the letter is expected to be handed over to the Speaker’s office by TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Monday morning.

Source: ANI

